‘Juventus dream of Champions League’

By Football Italia staff

Stephan Lichtsteiner describes his “dream” of winning the Champions League with Juventus this season.

The Bianconeri face Barcelona in the Quarter-Finals of the competition, with the first leg to be played in Turin in April 11.

“We’re where we wanted to be earlier in the season,” Lichtsteiner told JTV.

“We’re in the Scudetto race, we can reach the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday and then we’ll play the Champions League Quarter-Final against Barcelona. It’s a very important month in which we’ll try to achieve all our goals.

“You have to play every opponent as if they were Barcelona, with the same pace and the same mentality. That’s what wins you trophies.

“We’ve won a lot of domestic trophies in recent years and now we, like the fans, want the Champions League.

“For a player it’s always a dream to win this trophy, we’re fired-up but first we have to think about Napoli, Chievo and Pescara. You keep your eye on every front.

“The draw? I knew what would happen even before it! When they won 6-1 against Paris Saint-Germain I was playing cards with my father and I told him: ‘see, now we’ll draw Barcelona!’.

“My dream is the Champions League, but also a sixth consecutive Scudetto. You always have to win at Juventus, with this shirt you don’t look back at what you’ve already won, it’s important to look ahead at the next titles to win.”

Lichtsteiner also reflected on last night’s draw with Napoli, with the sides to renew acquaintances for the second leg of their Coppa Italia Semi-Final on Wednesday.

“It’s true that every now and then we drop points, but you need to look at who it’s against. They’ve all been against hard teams, when you consider the games in Milan and Florence, but also in Naples.

“I think it was a very important point yesterday, we all agree that we didn’t play exactly as we wanted to, but we need to congratulate our opponents, who played an excellent match.

“We can see the point as a positive signal, maybe we were a bit under-par but we knew how to suffer together.

“The Coppa Italia? As mentioned, we’re facing a good opponent but we’re starting with an advantage [3-1].

“We’ll definitely need to get a goal to be a bit more relaxed against a Napoli who ran a lot yesterday and might not be able to play the same game they did yesterday.”

