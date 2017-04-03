NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Ferrero: ‘Schick not for sale’
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero insists in-demand striker Patrik Schick “is not for sale”.

It has been reported that Everton will scout the Czech forward against Inter tonight, while the Nerazzurri, Chelsea and Juventus have also been linked.

“He’s not for sale,” Ferrero told Premium Sport ahead of the match.

“The €25m clause for foreign clubs? There’s a song [by Viola Valentino] which says: ‘Not for sale’…”

The 21-year-old has made only six starts for the Blucerchiati this season, but has been a super-sub with nine goals in all competitions.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies