Ferrero: ‘Schick not for sale’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero insists in-demand striker Patrik Schick “is not for sale”.

It has been reported that Everton will scout the Czech forward against Inter tonight, while the Nerazzurri, Chelsea and Juventus have also been linked.

“He’s not for sale,” Ferrero told Premium Sport ahead of the match.

“The €25m clause for foreign clubs? There’s a song [by Viola Valentino] which says: ‘Not for sale’…”

The 21-year-old has made only six starts for the Blucerchiati this season, but has been a super-sub with nine goals in all competitions.

