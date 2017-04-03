Ausilio: ‘Inter have ideas…’

By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio says “we have ideas” for the transfer market but “only talked about cinema” with Sampdoria.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with Patrik Schick, the Czech striker who will face them tonight with the Blucerchiati.

“Schick? We talked about movies with Ferrero…” Ausilio explained to Premium Sport.

“He has organised Sampdoria really well, we’re friends but we certainly didn’t talk about the transfer market before the game.

“Ours will be a serious transfer campaign, we’ll try to do a few things and do them well. Inter is a team which already has value, we don’t want to make too many changes to a team which is already working.

“We want players who are functional for our project, there are nine games to go and we expect a lot from the lads who are in the squad.

“We have ideas, which will have to be borne out by the will of three parties.”

