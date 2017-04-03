NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Inter meet with Atalanta
By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has been pictured with Atalanta director general Pierpaolo Marino.

The Nerazzurri take on Sampdoria tonight, as they look to continue their late push for a Champions League spot.

Arriving at the game, Ausilio was pictured talking with Marino, inevitably sparking transfer speculation.

The Nerazzurri signed Roberto Gagliardini in January, and it’s thought they could return to Bergamo for Andrea Petagna, Andrea Conti or Leonardo Spinzolla, though he’s on loan from Juventus.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies