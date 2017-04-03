Inter meet with Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has been pictured with Atalanta director general Pierpaolo Marino.

The Nerazzurri take on Sampdoria tonight, as they look to continue their late push for a Champions League spot.

Arriving at the game, Ausilio was pictured talking with Marino, inevitably sparking transfer speculation.

The Nerazzurri signed Roberto Gagliardini in January, and it’s thought they could return to Bergamo for Andrea Petagna, Andrea Conti or Leonardo Spinzolla, though he’s on loan from Juventus.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.