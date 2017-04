Inter crumble with Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Inter took the lead against Sampdoria, but a Patrik Schick equaliser and Fabio Quagliarella’s penalty surely ended their Champions League hopes.

The Nerazzurri had the chance to cut the gap to third-place Napoli to six points, but are now nine points adrift after a 2-1 home defeat.

Click here for the full match report.

