De Rossi in Roma squad

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi is in the Roma squad, so he could face Lazio in the Coppa Italia tomorrow.

The midfielder was injured on international duty, and it was initially feared he would miss the second leg of the Derby della Capitale Semi-Final clash.

However, it emerged earlier today that the Giallorossi were optimistic about having him available, and De Rossi has been included in Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

The Lupi must overturn a 2-0 defeat from the first leg if they’re to reach the Final, with the second leg of Napoli-Juventus to come on Wednesday.

Roma squad to face Lazio: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny, Manolas, Emerson Palmieri, Mário Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Bruno Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan, Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

