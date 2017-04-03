Gabigol fury after Inter snub

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Gabriel Barbosa reacted angrily after he wasn’t brought on during Inter’s defeat to Sampdoria.

The Nerazzurri went down 2-1 at home to Marco Giampaolo’s side, almost certainly ending their hopes of Champions League qualification. Click here for a match report.

Seven minutes before the Blucerchiati’s penalty winner, Inter Coach Stefano Pioli made his final substitution, putting on Joao Mario in place of Ivan Perisic.

According to FCInter1908 the striker, known as Gabigol, reacted angrily to the change, as he had been warming-up on the touchline.

The former Santos forward returned to the dugout, throwing his big on the floor and kicking a water bottle.

Despite arriving for a fee of around €30m in the summer, Gabigol hasn’t made a single League start for the Beneamata, playing a total of 83 Serie A minutes across seven substitute appearances.

