‘Sampdoria never beaten’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella says “those who face Sampdoria know you can take nothing for granted” and hails Marco Giampaolo.

The striker’s late penalty secured a win over Inter this evening, with the Blucerchiati now holding a three point cushion in ninth-place. Click here for a match report.

“There has been a process of growth,” Quagliarella told Premium Sport after the final whistle.

“We have a lot of foreign youngsters who had to get used to the ideas of the Coach [Giampaolo]. We’re having a great season, and today we had to suffer and then take our chances.

“Napoli play the most beautiful football, then it’s us and Atalanta. Those who face Sampdoria know that you can take nothing for granted.

“The Coach always tells us to keep the game alive, we can concede a goal but the important thing is to keep it alive. The results are coming.”

Quagliarella also spoke to Sky, and expanded on his praise for Giampaolo.

“My penalty? It had to be impeccable to beat [Samir] Handanovic, I shot well and we’ve now won two victories at San Siro this season.

“Our top player is Giampaolo, we need to work hard and we’ve been following him since day one. The real team shines through in the hardest moments.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.