Post new comment

Edin Dzeko breaks Roma record, Juventus struggle at the San Paolo, Sampdoria end 20-year drought against Inter and Atalanta's biggest away win in Susy Campanale stats.

Edin Dzeko made history as the first Roma player ever to score 33 competitive goals in one season, beating the 32 from Rodolfo Volk in 1930-31 and Francesco Totti in 2006-07.

Dzeko has 23 Serie A goals and is on track to beat his personal best of 26 for Wolfsburg in 2008-09. Of those 23 goals, 16 were scored in home fixtures.

Empoli suffered a seventh consecutive defeat and have never beaten Roma in the Capital. The Tuscans have failed to score a single goal in the first half of their last seven games.

Juventus had won their last three meetings with Napoli in all competition, but they were in Turin. The Bianconeri have one victory in their last 10 Serie A trips to the Stadio San Paolo, a 3-1 result in January 2015, along with three draws and six defeats.

Marek Hamsik is now only four goals off Diego Armando Maradona’s record of 115 in a Napoli jersey. The Slovak has seven goals against Juventus, but the most recent was a 3-3 thriller at the San Paolo in November 2011.

Gonzalo Higuain did not get a single touch in the Napoli penalty area. Maurizio Sarri has only beaten Max Allegri once, drawn once and lost the other six. Juve have nine Serie A goals in the opening 10 minutes this term, a season record.

Gigi Buffon registered his 615th Serie A appearance, equalling Javier Zanetti and trailing only Paolo Maldini on 647.

Rafael Cabral had only one game this season, a 3-1 Coppa Italia victory over Spezia. His last Serie A start was Napoli’s 3-1 defeat at Palermo on February 12, 2015.

Inter were unbeaten at home against Sampdoria since a 4-3 thriller in December 1996, followed by nine wins and five draws.

The Blucerchiati hadn’t won at San Siro with both Milan and Inter in a single Serie A season since 1996-97.

Mauro Icardi marked his 150th Serie A appearance and did so against the club where he made his debut. Inter scored only two goals with defenders this season and both came from Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Patrik Schick has eight Serie A goals, the youngest player to achieve that target this season. Sampdoria gained 20 points from trailing situations this term, more than any other team.

Sassuolo suffered their fifth consecutive home defeat, a new negative club record in Serie A. Including the Coppa Italia, they’ve lost six in a row here.

Domenico Berardi scored his first goal since August 28 against Pescara, a gap of 216 days and 12 competitive games.

Lazio extended their positive run to eight rounds. There have been 28 goals in eight meetings between Sassuolo and Lazio.

Ciro Immobile now has 20 Serie A goals, more than any other Lazio striker in a single season during the Claudio Lotito era. He is also closing in on his personal best of 23 set with Torino in 2013-14 and this was his 50th overall in Serie A at the 112th appearance.

Genoa fell to a third consecutive defeat and this was their second 5-0 loss of the season after an identical result away to Pescara. They had also lost 5-0 at home to Udinese in 1983 and Inter in 2009.

Grifone goalkeeper Rubinho had his first Serie A start since April 2010, Livorno 0-2 Udinese. Atalanta are unbeaten at Marassi since a 2-0 result in 2010, when Gian Piero Gasperini was the Genoa Coach, picking up two wins and four draws.

This was Atalanta’s biggest ever top flight away victory. Alejandro Gomez has three braces and a hat-trick in 2017 and no player has more multiple scoring games in the top five European Leagues during that period.

Pescara haven’t beaten Milan since a 2-1 Serie B result in 1981, but this draw ended a run of 11 consecutive defeats to the Rossoneri, home and away.

Mario Pasalic got his third goal of the season, ending a five-round drought. Milan have found the net in each of the last eight rounds, their best run since February 2016. The Diavolo scored one goal in each of their last six away fixtures.

Pescara have benefited from three own goals this season, fewer only than Sampdoria. Alessio Romagnoli made his 100th top flight appearance.

Emiliano Moretti hadn’t found the net in Serie A for 50 games. Andrea Belotti marked his 100th Serie A appearance with the 41st goal. The last player to score 23 Serie A goals before his 24th birthday was Alberto Gilardino for Parma in 2004-05.

Torino became the first side since May 2016 to hit the woodwork three times in a single Serie A match and that was also Toro against Empoli. The Granata extended their unbeaten home run to three wins and four draws.

Jakub Jankto has scored three of his five Serie A goals away from home. Udinese have lost just one of their last five meetings with Torino, home and away. Toro are Stipe Perica’s favourite Serie A targets, netting two of his total seven goals against them.

Fiorentina notched up their third consecutive 1-0 victory.

Antonio Mirante marked his 300th Serie A match. Bologna suffered a fifth consecutive defeat at the Stadio Franchi, managing one point here since their 2-1 victory in January 2010.

Crotone earned their first ever Serie A away victory. Curiously, their debut top flight win was also over Chievo. Now only Ternana and Ancona have failed to win on their travels in Serie A history.

Sergio Pellissier has scored four goals in his six home games.

Cagliari have won two of their last three away fixtures. Marco Borriello has five goals in as many Serie A games.

Kwang Song Han came off the bench for Cagliari, becoming the first ever North Korean in Serie A.

Artur Ionita hadn’t scored in Serie A since Verona-Carpi in March 2016 and registered his comeback with a brace. The Sardinians hadn’t conquered Sicily since another 3-1 result in April 2007, followed by two draws and five defeats.

Palermo scraped one point from the last seven rounds and suffered a fourth consecutive defeat. Of their last 10 goals, nine were scored in the first half.

Giancarlo Gonzalez hadn’t scored in Serie A since facing Roma in October 2015. Palermo have thrown away the lead seven times this season, while Sassuolo did it with six.

