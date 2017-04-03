NEWS
Monday April 3 2017
Giampaolo: ‘Renewal on Wednesday’
By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo confirms he’ll sign his new contract on Wednesday, after Sampdoria’s win over Inter.

The Blucerchiati pulled off a dramatic 2-1 win at San Siro this evening, after which Fabio Quagliarella described the Coach as “our top player”.

“We gave great joy to our fans,” Giampaolo told Premium Sport.

“We never let our heads go down and we were rewarded with this win.

“My contract renewal? We’ll sign it this week, the result doesn’t change anything. I’ll sign it on Wednesday.”

Patrik Schick got the Samp equaliser, and the Czech striker has been linked with a move to Inter…

“His time has come, he showed that he had quality even if this wasn’t his best game.

“Inter? I hope he’s Samp’s.”

Given that he’ll be committing his future to the club this week, does the Coach think he can take Sampdoria into Europe next season?

“It’s very soon [to talk],” Giampaolo cautioned.

“You have to take things one step at a time and plan for the best with a serious attitude.”

