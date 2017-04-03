Pioli: ‘No Gabigol problem’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Stefano Pioli shrugs off Gabriel Barbosa’s outburst, and defends Marcelo Brozovic.

The Nerazzurri lost 2-1 at home to Sampdoria tonight, and Gabigol reacted angrily when he wasn’t brought on as the final substitute.

“I think the players who didn’t get on were unhappy,” Pioli shrugged in his post-match Press conference.

“I also think the players who were on the pitch were unhappy.

“Will I talk to him? I’ll talk to everyone.

“[Ivan] Perisic had an adductor strain and I decided to take him off [for Joao Mario] to avoid the risk.”

Marcelo Brozovic put in a poor performance and drew whistles from the crowd after giving away the penalty for Sampdoria’s winner.

“The game was balanced, we started well in the first half. Then we left someone unmarked on a corner despite being well-placed.

“The match changed there and our mistake was that we didn’t remain calm, we should have kept building the play like we did in the first half.

“We gave them two chances with the way we played, we were too frenzied and we didn’t allow ourselves to be a team.

“We didn’t shorten the pitch well and the strikers had to wait because they didn’t get the right support.

“Brozovic? We played as 11 and we lost as 11.”

