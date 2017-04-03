Icardi: ‘Players back Pioli. Bauza...’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi apologises to the Inter fans for the loss to Sampdoria, and assures “we have confidence” in Stefano Pioli.

The Nerazzurri were defeated 2-1 at San Siro tonight, all-but ending their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

“It’s a bad defeat because it slows us down in the Champions League race,” Icardi confirmed, speaking to RAI after the match.

“Today we were inaccurate in front of goal. I had a great chance to make it 2-1, but the match wasn’t just bad because of that.

“We dropped off in the second half and they took advantage of that. We’re sorry to have disappointed our fans, because we’re always happy to have a big crowd behind us.

“It hurts to have dropped points in front of them.

“Samp did well to force us back, I was often in our midfield.

“The Coach? We have confidence in Pioli, he’s done a great job and we’re aware of that.

“For me, Inter is the right team, I want to win something here. Obviously to do that you have to work and sacrifice, and with the way we’re working we can do great things.”

Icardi was once again left out by Argentina in the international break, with rumours Lionel Messi doesn’t want him to be included...

“Why was I left out? I don’t know, I don’t understand it. When I do get the call it will be a reward of the work I’ve done with Inter.

“When there’s a Coach who will call me then I’ll be ready.

“Is it down to the Coach or another person? I don’t know, ask another person!”

Current Coach Edgardo Bauza is under pressure after defeat to Bolivia, and Icardi's words indicate he doesn't expect him to remain at the helm.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.