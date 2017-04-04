Fiorentina to tie down Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Fiorentina are offering Federico Bernardeschi a five-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

The winger is under contract until the summer of 2019, but has been linked with the likes of Inter and Juventus.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Viola are determined to tie down one of their most promising players, and are offering five-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

It’s thought Bernardeschi is open to signing a new deal, but much will depend on how much ambition the club shows on the transfer market.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.