NEWS
Tuesday April 4 2017
Fiorentina to tie down Bernardeschi
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Fiorentina are offering Federico Bernardeschi a five-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

The winger is under contract until the summer of 2019, but has been linked with the likes of Inter and Juventus.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Viola are determined to tie down one of their most promising players, and are offering five-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

It’s thought Bernardeschi is open to signing a new deal, but much will depend on how much ambition the club shows on the transfer market.

