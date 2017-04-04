‘Napoli need focus’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro believes Napoli need more focus as “they’ve dropped points at home to the smaller teams”.

The Partenopei drew with Juventus on Sunday night but remain 10 points from the Serie A summit, and the Tianjin Quanjian Coach has some advice for them.

“What do Napoli need?” Cannavaro considered, speaking to La Stampa.

“A leap in quality, they’ve dropped points at home to the medium and small teams: that makes a difference.

“In the direct clashes you find motivation automatically. It’s something which concerns Napoli and the teams who for years have been up there but haven’t been able to win.

“What do I like about Maurizio Sarri? The why he’s changed Napoli with his vertical play: it’s a team which does attack-after-attack. Above all on the centre-left they’ve been practically perfect.”

Tianjin signed Axel Witsel in January, when he had seemed poised to join one of Cannavaro’s former clubs, Juventus.

“I didn’t steal anything from anyone: I asked him if he was free and he told me he hadn’t yet signed with anyone.

“He’d be an asset to any squad: he’s an intelligent lad and an extraordinary player.”

The former centre-back was also asked if it would be harder to mark Luis Suarez or Gonzalo Higuain.

“I never played against Suarez, Pipita yes,” Cannavaro explained.

“The truth is that now it’s hard to mark everyone, due to the attitude of the teams: there’s less pressure and the defenders are really disadvantaged.

“The other day I saw a Neymar goal for Brazil, he got to the goal from the midfield: it could have happened even in my day, but less.”

