Cannavaro: ‘I’d have whistled Higuain’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro would “obviously” have whistled Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain as a Napoli fan.

The former defender is a Neapolitan, and played for both clubs during his illustrious career, and he discussed the return of Pipita on Sunday night.

“For the supporters, they didn’t like how Pipita left in the dead of night, without saying goodbye to his teammates and the Coach,” Cannavaro explained to La Stampa.

“From day to night, in fact, he was gone. It was a trauma. These negations come up so fast that at times you don’t think, and everyone is free to do what they want.

“At the end of the day, if Juve bought him it’s because they put that clause in there, and they made a lot of money.

“Would I have whistled him as a fan? Of course. But whistling is a tease. If they whistled so much, it’s because he left so much love behind. Indifference would have been much more hurtful.

"If he scores at San Paolo? To the fans it would be seen as a betrayal, the problem is that there could be a Pipita goal because he gets so many.

“But playing at San Paolo they wouldn’t be indifferent.”

Cannavaro was then asked about the performance of Juventus on Sunday night, as well as looking ahead to the Coppa Italia Semi-Final on Wednesday.

“It’s dangerous to go to San Paolo and play a purely defensive game: Napoli attack really well, they find space between the lines and can put any team in difficulty.

“Tomorrow Juventus have to try to play better, because on other occasions they haven’t done that. Despite winning it could be a problem in the long run.

“Defensive organisation is important, obviously, but if you have to win the game? I also say that thinking of the Champions League.”

