Inter to lose Gagliardini

By Football Italia staff

Inter fear being with Roberto Gagliardini for an extended period, after his ankle injury against Sampdoria.

The midfielder picked up a knock in the first half of last night’s match, and though he played on he had to be substituted at the break.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s feared Gagliardini has a sprained ankle.

While a Grade One ankle sprain would only necessitate around 10 days on the sidelines, a Grade Two injury would mean around a month out of action.

That would be a problem for the Nerazzurri, as Gagliardini has become a key part of Stefano Pioli’s side since arriving from Atalanta in January.

