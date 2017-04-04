NEWS
Tuesday April 4 2017
Higuain: ‘Didn’t expect insults’
By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain reportedly said “I didn’t expect all these insults” after returning to Napoli in a Juventus shirt.

The striker controversially left the Partenopei in the summer, taking a secret medical in Spain when the Bianconeri activated his €90m release clause.

Pipita returned to Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night, and was subjected to a gale of whistles every time he touched the ball.

“I gave a lot to this team and this city,” Il Mattino quotes Higuain as telling a police officer friend after the match.

“I didn’t expect all these insults.”

Higuain scored 91 goals in 146 games for Napoli, including 36 in 35 League games last season.

