Monchi: ‘No Roma deal yet’

By Football Italia staff

Monchi insists “we haven’t closed a deal” with Roma, and says “it was a mistake to leak the news”.

The Sevilla sporting director has already announced his departure, and will almost certainly take over the same position with the Giallorossi.

However, speaking to El Partidazo on Cadena COPE, the former goalkeeper revealed all is not yet finalised.

“When will I announce my move to Roma? When I have a deal with them,” Monchi said.

“Roma are there, but we haven’t closed a deal yet. It’s a club I like, I’ve met them in London. It’s an important club and it was a mistake to leak the news.

“Luciano Spalletti? I don’t know if he’ll continue.”

Despite those words, it’s still thought Monchi will make the switch to Serie A, and indeed Gazzetta dello Sport quotes the Spaniard saying some more positive things.

“I heard what Roma had to say, they showed my method of working and it’s a project I like. I’ve had other offers, from France and England for example, but less comprehensive.

“Roma are the team which focused most on me.”

