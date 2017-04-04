Rakitic: ‘Not happy with Juventus draw’

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Rakitic admits Barcelona “were not happy” when they were drawn with Juventus in the Champions League.

The Blaugrana will be in Turin next Tuesday for the first leg of their Quarter-Final tie, and Rakitic spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time about the games.

“The draw? We weren’t happy,” Rakitic confirmed.

“We played them in the final two years ago and we know how strong they are. Mandzu [Mario Mandzukic] told me the same thing, they didn’t want this either but it’s the Champions Leaguge.

“Juve have no flaws, they have clear ideas and are a great team. It will be tough for us.

“Juventus have won Serie A for five years in a row and they’re top this year, two years ago they were in the Champions League final and when it comes to Italian football they’re the reference point.

“They can extend that to Europe. They have a spectacular history and are among the 5-10 best teams in the world, they’re hard to face and they’re used to winning.

“You Italians leave the pressure to others, but I can say it will be a very difficult tie. I have good memories of Juventus Stadium, I won there in the Europa League than Sevilla.”

Given he’s a former Sevilla player, Rakitic was also asked about sporting director Monchi, who is leaving the club and will almost certainly take over at Roma.

“Roma have a good team, and in my opinion Monchi is impressive. Signing him is like signing 10 new players.”

