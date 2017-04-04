Europa League change approved

By Football Italia staff

UEFA has announced that Europa League final will now be played in the same week as the Champions League final.

Currently the final of the secondary European competition is played the week before the Champions League, with this year’s final on May 24 ahead of the June 3 Champions League final in Cardiff.

However, UEFA is keen to assure that the Europa League also finishes after the domestic season, so from 2019 onward it will be played on the Wednesday before the Champions League final.

“The general principle to stage the UEFA Europa League final in the same week as the UEFA Champions League final for the whole 2018–21 cycle was approved,” the Executive Committee announced today after a meeting in Helsinki.

“This move was made so the UEFA Europa League final is played – like the UEFA Champions League final – after the end of the domestic season.

“As a consequence, the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League final will be played on Wednesday 29 May 2019. The venues for the two finals will be different, like today.”

In addition, the Committee confirmed that the 2019 European Under-21 Championships, which will be held in Italy, will be played from 16 to 30 June.

