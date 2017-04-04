‘Gagliardini injury not serious’

By Football Italia staff

Inter have announced that scans on Roberto Gagliardini “ruled-out any serious injury”.

It was reported this morning that the midfielder had sprained his ankle in last night’s defeat to Sampdoria, but there were fears about the severity of the sprain.

A Grade One sprain would only mean around a week on the sidelines, but a more serious sprain could see the Italian international out for around a month.

However, the Nerazzurri have now released an update on Gagliardini’s condition, and it appears he will be back in around a week.

“X-rays have ruled out any serious injury and confirmed the player has sprained his ankle,” a statement on the Beneamata’s official Twitter account reads.

It’s therefore likely that Gagliardini will miss the trip to Crotone at the weekend, but he should be back for the Milan derby on Easter Saturday.

