Allegri: ‘Mandzukic out for Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri admits “it’s unlikely” Mario Mandzukic will be fit to face Napoli tomorrow.

The Croatian striker hurt his knee during the draw at San Paolo on Sunday night, and though he finished the game it seems he’ll miss the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi-Final.

“It’s difficult for Mario Mandzukic to make it for the game,” Allegri confirmed in his pre-match Press conference.

“We’ll assess him today, but he’s unlikely to be there. [Paulo] Dybala and [Juan] Cuadrado are available.

“As for the rest I don’t know what to tell you, because we’ll train today and after that I’ll work out who will play tomorrow.” The Bianconeri were criticised for being defensive in Sunday’s Serie A meeting, what will be different tomorrow?

“First of all they’re two different games. Sunday was a League game and this is a knockout game.

“We have this important objective, to reach the Coppa Italia final for the third year in a row, then go to Rome and try to win it.

“It won’t be easy, because tomorrow’s game will be very open. Napoli are a team who played well on Sunday from a technical point of view, they caused us problems but we have everything it takes to reach the final.

“We need to be very different in technical terms to what we showed on Sunday, technically we got a lot wrong and that meant we couldn’t develop the play and that’s why we were more defensive.

“We gave away two or three shots after we’d cheaply given the ball away, so we definitely need to play a different game from that point of view.

“If you’re technically better you’ll have more of the ball, which means you have to defend less.”

