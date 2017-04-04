Allegri: ‘Too much Juventus negativity’

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri believes there’s too much negativity around Juventus - “it’s the one thing I hate”.

The Bianconeri take on Napoli in the Coppa Italia tomorrow, and the Coach took exception to a question in his pre-match Press conference about how elimination could affect their season.

“First of all we’re in a good period, because with a month-and-a-half to go we’re playing for the final of the Coppa Italia, for the chance to go to the Champions League Semi-Finals and we’re currently still first in the Scudetto race,” Allegri pointed out.

“So right now there’s nothing more we could do. Then there’s this negativity, this negative aura, it’s the one thing I hate. I think if we could see things positively it would be better.

“I think this team has played a few finals over the past few years, we’ve won a couple of Coppa Italia, we’ve won two Scudetti, then one draw and it’s like none of that happened.

“At the end of the day, the important thing is to achieve your objectives. It’s also true that you have opponents, and winning is difficult.

“You say winning is the norm but no, winning is extraordinary because only one team can win. Besides, this is a team which in the past three years has been to a Champions League final, we’re playing for another Coppa Italia final, and we’re in the fight for the Scudetto.

“Right now we couldn’t do more, that’s a fact, like it or not.

“In the course of a season, just as in individual games, there are moments where you play well and moments where you’re less good, the important thing is having a clear objective.

“It’s not easy to achieve, the lads are doing incredible things, because there are opponents, because to always win is impossible.

“The team is growing in Italy, but above on a European level and I think that’s important. I think that’s the best result, regardless of the Scudetti won.

“Right now Juventus are a respected team, that’s the most important thing.

“Then I hear you say - and I’ll finish with this - that Juventus have lost five finals, seven finals - how many have they lost? - seven.

“If you turn that around, and say ‘Juventus played nine finals’, it’s different. Because others didn’t play them. Then at the end of the games you win or you lose.

“You can reverse things and see the positives, but here you only see the negative goddamnit. That’s not good. Buona giornata.”

