Higuain: ‘Aiming for Champions League’

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain describes the Champions League as “a dream which we want to turn into reality” but warns Juventus “can’t forget” the Scudetto and Coppa Italia.

The Bianconeri signed the striker from Napoli in the summer for a fee of €90m, in large part to finally get their hands on the trophy which has eluded them since 1996.

“When Juve bought me, paying the buyout clause, I had to make a difficult decision,” Higuain recalled in the first part of an interview with UEFA’s official website.

“I’ve explained my reasons several times and I’m happy with my choice. I’ve got to know people with a winning mentality and I think that’s exactly the reason Juve have been at the top for so long.

“Choosing a successful team was part of the challenge, I came here to help the team keep winning.

“Can we win the Champions League? I hope so, that’s why I came here. We’re also fighting for a sixth consecutive Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, which remain important targets.

“Winning six Scudetti in a row would be a record, and would a third Coppa Italia.

“Of course, the Champions League is a dream which we want to turn into reality but we can’t ignore the other two.”

Juve face Barcelona in the Quarter-Finals, and the Blaugrana pulled off a sensational comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Last 16.

“Football changes from one moment to the next and a team which everyone took for dead has reached the Quarter-Finals. They’ll be full of confidence.

“Barcelona had a bad night [in Paris, losing 4-0] but I don’t think they’ll have another. We’re at home for the first leg, so we’ll try to make the most of home advantage then have a chance in Barcelona.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas, not even for a split second.”

