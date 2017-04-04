Bayern Munich Coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Juventus’ Paulo Dybala “a great player” but denies he could join the Bavarians.
The forward has so far yet to sign a new contract with the Bianconeri, despite assurances for several months that a deal is close.
As a result, the Argentinian international has been linked with a summer move, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern thought to be interested.
“Of course he’s a great player,” Ancelotti acknowledged in a Press conference. “However, there are only rumours about him.”
STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.