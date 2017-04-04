‘Bayern not in for Dybala’

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich Coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Juventus’ Paulo Dybala “a great player” but denies he could join the Bavarians.

The forward has so far yet to sign a new contract with the Bianconeri, despite assurances for several months that a deal is close.

As a result, the Argentinian international has been linked with a summer move, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern thought to be interested.

“Of course he’s a great player,” Ancelotti acknowledged in a Press conference. “However, there are only rumours about him.”

