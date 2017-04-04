NEWS
Tuesday April 4 2017
‘Bayern not in for Dybala’
By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich Coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Juventus’ Paulo Dybala “a great player” but denies he could join the Bavarians.

The forward has so far yet to sign a new contract with the Bianconeri, despite assurances for several months that a deal is close.

As a result, the Argentinian international has been linked with a summer move, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern thought to be interested.

“Of course he’s a great player,” Ancelotti acknowledged in a Press conference.  “However, there are only rumours about him.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies