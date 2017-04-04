Suso: ‘Depends on Milan project’

Suso assures he’s happy at Milan, but “I don’t know what will happen with the sale, and what kind of project there will be”.

The Spanish midfielder has made his breakthrough for the Rossoneri under Vincenzo Montella this season, but there is uncertainty surrounding Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club.

“I still have two and a half years on my contract and I’ve always said that I’m happy here,” Suso told AS.

“We’ll see what happens in the summer though. It’s always nice to go back to my country, but I have a contract and we’ll have to wait for the summer.

“If I got an offer from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or Real Madrid? We’ll see in the summer, I don’t know what will happen with the sale, and what kind of project there will be.”

Suso also discussed the Supercoppa Italiana triumph over Juventus in Doha in December.

“It was very nice, especially against Juventus, who were the invincible team that was winning everything.

“Milan had been missing a trophy for some time and we were the better team.

“Gianluigi Donnarumma? He’s a good lad, he’s young and he has a long road ahead of him, but everyone knows what kind of goalkeeper he is.

“Is he the heir to Gigi Buffon? These comparisons… He has to keep working to be the best, because he has the ability.

“Could he join Real Madrid? Don’t ask me, he’s been a Milan player since childhood and he’s very happy, but you never know in football.”

