Serie A Team of Week 30

By Football Italia staff

With Juventus dropping points at Napoli, Roma exploited the draw and closed the gap between second and first to just six points, as Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 30.

Antonio Mirante [Bologna]

Kept the score to just the one goal with a series of fine saves, especially when stopping two fierce long distance strikes from Riccardo Saponara and Borja Valero. Commanding.

Andrea Conti [Atalanta]

The young wing-back was the star of the show with his ability to carry the ball into midfield and pick out the right pass to iniate an attack. However, it was his goal from an overhead kick which was performed with a technique that was flawless, which took top billing. Refreshing.

Emiliano Moretti [Torino]

The captain kicked off the comeback with his first goal in 50 games. Until then he needed to put in a full shift and was compensated for his hard work when the ball fell to him and he slipped it passed Simone Scuffet from close up. Enlivening.

Kalidou Koulibaly [Napoli]

Napoli’s defensive lynchpin was at his best and was arguably the hosts’ best player. Popping up everywhere, he anticipated any dangerous moves from the Juve forwards, especially Gonzalo Higuain, and closed them down before they could materialise. Imposing.

Samir [Udinese]

The Brazilian had to contend with a busy Davide Zappacosta, but also ran into gaps that the advancing full back left behind him and sent over several dangerous crosses. He also had Juan Iturbe in his pocket and never forgot his defensive duties. Energising.

Franck Kessié [Atalanta]

Another sparkling performance by the youngster, who is being targeted by some of Europe’s top clubs, and you can see why. With clearances off the line, uprights hit and Lukas Poldi-esque surface-to-air screamers beaten away, he did everything but score. Inspiring.

Artur Ionita [Cagliari]

Trying to control the Moldovan was like trying to herd a gang of wild cats the 26-year-old was everywhere controlling the midfield and scoring a brace into the bargain. It was his diving header that gave the visitors the vital equaliser while his second in the 89th minute put the final stamp on the away win. Stimulating.

Marek Hamsik [Napoli]

Had a couple of strong efforts in the first half from distance and buzzed about but failed to really trouble Gigi Buffon. However, in the second half he stepped up a gear and scored a right-footer into the far corner after a neat exchange with Dries Mertens. Exhilarating.

Sami Khedira [Juventus]

One of the few stars to shine in the Bianconeri firmament and scored the opener after a one-two with Miralem Pjanic saw him slot the ball past a statuesque Rafael in goal. Stirring.

Alejandro Gomez [Atalanta]

The hat-trick hero was a constant problem for the hosts and showed his full range of abilities with all three goals. His first a well-taken penalty, his second a tap in at the back stick, while his third came after he threaded past several defenders before firing home. Vitalising.

Edin Dzeko [Roma]

The Bosnian man of the match soon broke the deadlock when he scored the first of his brace following a deflection off his knees. Then ten minutes into the second half he swept in a new club record with his 33rd goal in all competitions. Invigorating.

Special Mentions: Mario Pasalic [Milan], Diego Falcinelli [Crotone], Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli], Felipe Anderson [Lazio], Rafael [Cagliari],Davide Calabria [Cagliari], Mattia Caldara [Atalanta], Danilo D’Ambrosio [Inter].

