Lazio: Immobile in, Marchetti out

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile is in the Lazio squad to face Roma, but Federico Marchetti is still sidelined.

The Biancocelesti take on their city rivals in the Coppa Italia tonight, holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Earlier today, Immobile sat out the final part of the training session at Formello, raising fears he could miss tonight’s match.

However, the Italian international has been named in Simone Inzaghi’s squad, and is likely to start against the Giallorossi.

Thomas Strakosha will continue in goal, as Marchetti is still out injured and hasn’t been named in the squad.

Lazio squad to face Roma: Adamonis, Strakosha, Vargic, Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Lukaku, Patric, Radu, Wallace, Biglia, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi, Rossi, Tounkara

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.