NEWS
Tuesday April 4 2017
Lazio: Immobile in, Marchetti out
By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile is in the Lazio squad to face Roma, but Federico Marchetti is still sidelined.

The Biancocelesti take on their city rivals in the Coppa Italia tonight, holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Earlier today, Immobile sat out the final part of the training session at Formello, raising fears he could miss tonight’s match.

However, the Italian international has been named in Simone Inzaghi’s squad, and is likely to start against the Giallorossi.

Thomas Strakosha will continue in goal, as Marchetti is still out injured and hasn’t been named in the squad.

Lazio squad to face Roma: Adamonis, Strakosha, Vargic, Basta, Bastos, de Vrij, Hoedt, Lukaku, Patric, Radu, Wallace, Biglia, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi, Rossi, Tounkara

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies