Five game ban for Pinilla

By Football Italia staff

Genoa striker Mauricio Pinilla has been given a five-game ban after his red card against Atalanta at the weekend.

The Chilean striker was booked for a tackle on Etrit Berisha, and was quickly sent-off for swearing at referee Claudio Gavillucci.

He then had to be held back by his teammates as he sought to further remonstrate with the official, and the Lega Serie A has handed down a hefty punishment.

The disciplinary commission has today confirmed that Pinilla has been given a five-game ban for an accumulation of offences.

The striker picked up his fifth booking of the season for his foul on Berisha, which would mean a one-game suspension anyway.

Pinilla then “uttered an insulting phrase” at Gavillucci, as well as making “a gesture with his arm”.

After that, the Lega found that he “approached the referee with a threatening and intimidating attitude” and was “barely restrained by teammates and opponents”.

Pinilla then struck Gavillucci “with slaps on the arm and his right hand” as well as uttering other “threatening expressions” to the official.

The Grifone man was the only player sent off in Week 30, but a number of players have been given a one-match ban for a booking too many.

Alessandro Gazzi of Palermo, Udinese Jakub Jantko, Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessié and Luca Rossettini of Torino were all booked for a fifth time and will miss Week 31.

Off the pitch, Inter have been fined €3,000 after fans threw plastic bottles in the defeat to Atalanta, while Napoli have been given the same sanction for a song insulting the police in their draw with Juventus.

Pescara have been fined €2,000, as supporters repeatedly insulted the referee.

