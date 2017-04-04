NEWS
Tuesday April 4 2017
Napoli hopeful on Reina
By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly hopeful that Pepe Reina will be fit to face Juventus in the Coppa Italia tomorrow.

The Partenopei must overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of the Semi-Final in Turin, but have conceded in each of their three meetings with Juve so far this season.

It’s because of that, reports Gazzetta dello Sport, that Maurizio Sarri is particularly keen to have goalkeeper Reina available for tomorrow.

Scans have shown no muscular tears after he was forced to leave the Spain camp with an injury, so there is optimism that Reina will be ready.

Sarri is not giving a pre-match Press conference, so his team selection remains somewhat of a mystery for tomorrow’s match.

