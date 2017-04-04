Prandelli: ‘Napoli play best football’

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli believes “Napoli play better football” while Juventus “only think about getting the result”.

The pair meet for the second time in just four days tomorrow, when the Partenopei welcome the Old Lady to San Paolo for the second leg of their Coppa Italia Semi-Final.

“Right now Juventus only think about getting the result, which is the thing that matters most at the end of the year,” Prandelli said on Radio Marte.

“I think Napoli play better football on a European level. Wednesday will be a nice game to watch, if Juve are a little more daring then it’ll be even more spectacular.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.