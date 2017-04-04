Ghoulam set for Napoli departure?

By Football Italia staff

The distance between Faouzi Ghoulam’s salary requests and Napoli’s offer is reportedly vast, with Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid circling.

The Algerian full-back is out of contract in the summer of 2018, so the Partenopei are keen to tie him to a new deal.

If they are unable to do so, he would enter next season with the possibility of walking away for free after the campaign concludes.

Despite ongoing talks over a renewal, il Mattino is reporting that there is a significant, perhaps insurmountable, gap between his demands and the contract on offer.

Atletico Madrid and PSG are both interested in Ghoulam, and Napoli may be forced to cash-in this summer, rather than see the 26-year-old leave for free.

