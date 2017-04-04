Enrique: ‘Surprised by Juventus criticism’

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique admits he has been “surprised by the criticism” of Juventus.

The two sides meet in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League, with the first leg to be played in Turin next Tuesday.

Following the 1-1 draw with Napoli on Sunday, the Bianconeri were accused of being too defensive, with Coach Max Allegri taking exception to what he called “negativity” around his side.

“Juventus are a great team and I’ve been surprised by the constant criticism they’ve received,” Enrique admitted in his Press conference ahead of the Sevilla match.

“Juve scored right away through [Sami] Khedira, and then they were no longer able to get the ball of Napoli, who are one of the best teams in the world in possession.

“They [Juve] are a tough team and on Wednesday they’ll meet Napoli again in the Coppa Italia where I’m sure we’ll see a different game.

“They always criticise in Italy, but Juve picked up an important point.”

