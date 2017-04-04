Mandzukic out of Napoli-Juve

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri named the Juventus squad for tomorrow night’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli, missing Mario Mandzukic.

The first leg ended 3-1 in Turin and this decider is at the Stadio San Paolo just days after Sunday night’s 1-1 Serie A draw.

Mandzukic played in that game, but was struggling with a knee inflammation he sustained on international duty.

The Croatian striker is not part of the squad in Naples tomorrow, leaving Allegri with only three forwards: Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

Despite the shortage, teenage hitman Moise Kean is not called up.

Juventus squad for Napoli: Buffon, Neto, Audero, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon, Mandragora, Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala

