U21: Euros in Italy and San Marino

By Football Italia staff

UEFA confirmed Italy will host the Under-21 European Championship from June 16-30 2019 in five cities plus San Marino.

This is the first time the tournament will be in the Peninsula and therefore Italy qualify automatically as the host nation.

The games will be played in Bologna, Cesena, Reggio-Emilia, Trieste, Udine and San Marino.

The Azzurrini have won the title five times (1992, 1994, 1996 and 2000), getting the silver medal in 1986 and 2013.

“In organising the tournament, Italy’s status as a reference point in European football is confirmed after Turin hosted the 2014 Europa League final while in 2016 the male and female Champions League finals were held in Milan and Reggio Emilia,” read a statement.

“The 2020 European Championship will also see three group matches and one quarter-final played in Rome.

“The event offers economic benefits and improvements to infrastructure, transport, urban development, promotion of the ‘Made in Italy’ brand and the structures in place for tourism.”

This summer’s Under-21 European Championship will be in Poland from June 16-30.

Italy are in Group C with Germany, the Czech Republic and Denmark.

