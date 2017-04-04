Bergomi: 'Zidane no better than Pioli'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli is receiving criticism after Inter’s defeat to Sampdoria, but Beppe Bergomi insists “Zinedine Zidane is not a better Coach.”

The Nerazzurri lost hope of a top three finish with last night’s surprise 2-1 loss at San Siro.

“At this moment it is not easy to take on Marco Giampaolo’s team,” Inter legend Bergomi told Radio 24.

“Is it even true that using Marcelo Brozovic instead of Geoffrey Kondogbia made such a big difference? It certainly can’t affect the verdict on Pioli. This continual criticism and lack of clarity on his status is not good for him or the team.

“Up until last night, Pioli had an average of 2.24 points per game, which is very difficult to achieve. I won’t let myself be unduly influenced by last night’s result.

“For example, when Silvio Berlusconi first hired Arrigo Sacchi at Milan, he was not at the top of the sport, but he had vision.

“I don’t think Zidane is a better Coach than Pioli and he won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

“If Inter improve the squad with a few new buys, they can win with Pioli too.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.