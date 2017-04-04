Mancini: 'Football is stupid'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini insists Inter could’ve “challenged for the Scudetto by doing things differently” and defended Stefano Pioli. “Football is stupid.”

The Coach left San Siro just two weeks before the Serie A season began, terminating his contract by mutual consent because he had different views on strategy.

Frank de Boer flopped and was sacked, now replacement Pioli is also under fire after last night’s 2-1 home defeat to Sampdoria.

“Football is stupid, because you judge a Coach based on one game,” Mancini told Top Calcio 24 television.

“He has done a great job since he arrived, after some difficult early months. I don’t know what strategy the club has and if they want to keep hold of him.

“I think that Inter, doing things differently, could’ve challenged for the Scudetto. As they are now, I still believe they are worthy of third place, albeit realising Roma and Napoli are better-equipped.

“For example, Antonio Candreva, Ever Banega and Joao Mario are good players.”

Mancini was asked if he regretted leaving Inter after Suning Group took more control of the club.

“If I had still been at Inter, we’d have done different things at the start and would today be in a different position. Now there is a clearer situation that over the summer was not there: I think Suning can do great things, as they have enormous potential. I hope for the fans that they do.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.