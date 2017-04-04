Mancini 'wanted De Rossi at Man City'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini confirms he tried to sign Daniele De Rossi “at Inter and Manchester City,” denies Milan links, but “would prefer to work abroad.”

The former Nerazzurri tactician spoke to Top Calcio 24 this evening, you can read the rest of his comments here.

“Milan or Roma? Every Coach has to be ready for any eventuality. My name was only mentioned with regards to the Rossoneri because of my ties with (new Milan director Marco) Fassone, but there’s no truth to it.

“It would be great to go back to work abroad and I would prefer that option. I’ll evaluate whatever comes my way, as a Coach goes where he thinks he can do well.”

Mancini revealed he attempted to coax one-man club De Rossi away from Roma.

“I always had a weakness for De Rossi. I tried to sign him for both Inter and Manchester City.”

