Join us for all the build-up and action for tonight’s huge Coppa Italia semi-final, the Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio.
It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and the Aquile have a 2-0 first leg advantage.
If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.
This could well be a decisive evening for both clubs, as Luciano Spalletti said he’ll quit Roma if he doesn’t win silverware.
This counts as a Roma ‘home’ game and it marks the return of the ultras to the Curva Sud after a 14-month boycott.
Fans were refusing to attend the matches at the Stadio Olimpico until barriers in the stands were removed and that process was completed this week.
A march of over 1,000 ultras with banners and flags took them to the stadium this evening, where the atmosphere is sure to be electric.
STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.