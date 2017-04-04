NEWS
Tuesday April 4 2017
Coppa Liveblog: Roma v Lazio
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action for tonight’s huge Coppa Italia semi-final, the Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and the Aquile have a 2-0 first leg advantage.

This could well be a decisive evening for both clubs, as Luciano Spalletti said he’ll quit Roma if he doesn’t win silverware.

This counts as a Roma ‘home’ game and it marks the return of the ultras to the Curva Sud after a 14-month boycott.

Fans were refusing to attend the matches at the Stadio Olimpico until barriers in the stands were removed and that process was completed this week.

A march of over 1,000 ultras with banners and flags took them to the stadium this evening, where the atmosphere is sure to be electric.

Live Blog Roma v Lazio, Coppa Italia semi-final
 

