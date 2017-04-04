Coppa line-ups: Roma-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Roma have a 2-0 first leg deficit to fight back from in tonight’s massive Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio and Daniele De Rossi does not start.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The first leg ended 2-0 for the Aquile on March 1 with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile.

Roma are technically the ‘home’ team for this fixture, which means Lazio strikes this evening will count as ‘away’ goals.

Alessandro Florenzi is the only absentee for Luciano Spalletti, though De Rossi is not 100 per cent fit after a back injury he sustained on international duty, so Leandro Paredes starts tonight.

Kevin Strootman returns after he was suspended for Saturday’s 2-0 Serie A victory over Empoli.

The Giallorossi go back to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Mohamed Salah, Radja Nainggolan and Stephan El Shaarawy fanning out behind Edin Dzeko.

As always in the Coppa Italia, Brazil Number 1 Alisson is in goal rather than Wojciech Szczesny.

Lazio have their shot-stopper Federico Marchetti injured, so Albania international Thomas Strakosha is again taking the gloves.

Marco Parolo is suspended in midfield and Simone Inzaghi switches it back to a 3-5-2 system, bringing in Jordan Lukaku and Dusan Basta on the wings, Senad Lulic in a central role.

Felipe Anderson gets the nod ahead of Keita Balde Diao to partner hitman Immobile.

Lazio have three Coppa Italia wins on the bounce, but won just two of their last 20 ‘away’ matches against Roma in all competition.

The referee is Nicola Rizzoli.

Roma: Alisson; Rudiger, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Emerson; Paredes, Strootman; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Roma bench: Szcczesny, Lobont, Fazio, Vermaelen, Bruno Peres, Mario Rui, De Rossi, Gerson, Grenier, Totti, Perotti

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Milinkovic-Savic, Biglia, Lulic, Lukaku; Felipe Anderson; Immobile

Lazio bench: Vargic, Adamonis, Radu, Hoedt, Patric, Murgia, Crecco, Lombardi, Luis Alberto, Djordjevic, Rossi, Keita, Tounkara

