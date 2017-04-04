Evra: 'I told Pogba to join Man Utd'

By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra reveals he advised former teammate Paul Pogba to join Manchester United “if he was going to leave Juventus.”

The midfielder returned to his former club, which he left as a free agent, for a world transfer record fee of €105m plus bonuses.

“I told him that if he was going to leave then he should join United,” Evra told FourFourTwo.

“Juve is a great club and I would have been happy if he’d stayed with us, but I said Man United is a massive opportunity for him.”

Evra followed Pogba out of Turin just six months later, as he is now playing for Olympique Marseille after dropping down the Bianconeri pecking order.

Pogba often spoke of his strong bond with fellow France international Evra, who he calls ‘Uncle Pat.’

“Paul is like a brother to me and I want the best for him. I will kill people who want to take advantage of him or try to do something bad – Paul’s got a really good heart.

“If he has a bad game, people criticise him for what he does on social media or his haircuts, but he won’t change.

“I don’t want his image coming before his football, and although I’m not worried that will happen I’m scared other people hope it does so they can criticise him like they did with David Beckham.”

