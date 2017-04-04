NEWS
De Vrij: 'Lazio ready for anything'
By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij assures Lazio are “ready for anything” in tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final with Roma. “A derby is always a derby.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

The first leg ended 2-0 for the Aquile on March 1 with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile.

“A derby is always a derby. It’s a wonderful match and we can’t wait to get out there and play it,” the defender told Lazio Style Radio.

“Our victory over Sassuolo on Saturday was a struggle, just as against Udinese just before the first leg of this semi-final, but we are feeling confident and know we’re ready for this challenge.

“We’re aware Roma can change a few things, but we are ready for anything.”

