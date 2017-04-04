Alisson: 'Biggest game of my life'

By Football Italia staff

Roma goalkeeper Alisson confessed tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio is “the most important game of the year and of my life.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The first leg ended 2-0 for the Aquile on March 1 with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile.

“We are always ready. We worked in the best possible way and are coming off a victory in Serie A. This gives us confidence,” the Brazilian told Roma TV.

“It is the most important game of the year and of my life. We step out there to give our best.

“There’s nothing much to say, we just have to get a result and turn the first leg deficit around. It’s important to take it one step at a time and not think that we are 2-0 down, because we do know what needs to be done.”

Alisson starts every Coppa Italia game this season, leaving Serie A duty to Wojciech Szczesny.

