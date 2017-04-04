Baldissoni: 'Right atmosphere for Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni sees “the right atmosphere, determination and hunger” in the Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The first leg ended 2-0 for the Aquile on March 1 with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile.

This match represents the return of the Curva Sud, as the Roma ultras suspended their boycott after the removal of Stadio Olimpico Perspex barriers in the stands.

“It’s the right atmosphere, we’ve got the determination and hunger to prove our strength, albeit aware it’ll be difficult,” Baldissoni told Roma TV.

“Our access to the Coppa Italia Final comes through here. It can also lead us to challenge for two trophies, as every season we hope to win at least one.

“We’ll fight it out to the end.”

