Insigne: 'Napoli-Juve different for me'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne admits as “the only Neapolitan in the squad, I have different emotions and another sense of responsibility” against Juventus.

The pair meet again in tomorrow night’s Coppa Italia semi-final, having drawn 1-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

“As everyone knows, there is a great rivalry between us and Juve, so with me being the only Neapolitan in the squad, I step on to the pitch with different emotions and another sense of responsibility,” he told Rai Sport.

“I always try to give my best for the team and the city anyway. I hope to score a goal, but what really counts is that we win. I’ll be happy even if the goalkeeper scores!

“We need a great performance and with the support of our fans we will try to achieve this objective.”

Napoli had taken the lead in Turin during the first leg, but were beaten 3-1 amid controversy.

“Many incidents happened, but we mustn’t find alibis, so have to focus on playing our game. It’s tough, but not impossible.

“The Juve Coach has many champions to choose from, but our squad is fantastic and we have an excellent playing style. We’ll try to make it difficult for Juve throughout the game.”

Gonzalo Higuain made his return to the Stadio San Paolo for the first time since pushing through his €90m transfer up north and was greeted by the crowd with non-stop jeers and insults. Did Insigne salute him?

“Yes, there was a normal hello, just as with all the Juve players who are part of the Nazionale.”

