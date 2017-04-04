NEWS
Lulic: 'A sweet derby defeat'
By Football Italia staff

Senad Lulic felt Lazio “deserved to reach the Coppa Italia Final and the defeat was sweet” after losing 3-2 to Roma, but qualifying anyway.

The Aquile had twice taken the lead this evening only to lose 3-2, although the 2-0 first leg victory meant their spot in the Final against Juventus or Napoli was never in doubt.

“The defeat was sweet,” Lulic told Rai Sport.

“We deserved to reach the Coppa Italia Final. We played well, worked as a team, and will enjoy this success.

“There’s a lot of Simone Inzaghi in our campaign, but also us players. It’s a great season and there’s a long way to go yet, so it could get even better.

“We have achieved our first objective, reaching the Coppa Italia Final, and the important thing is we eliminated Roma.”

