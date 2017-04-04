Biglia: 'I could end career at Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia reveals he is suffering from a muscular injury, but is “working towards” a contract that will enable him to see out his career at Lazio.

This evening the midfielder went off in the second half of a 3-2 defeat to Roma, but they still qualified for the Coppa Italia Final 4-3 on aggregate.

“I felt a twinge in the adductor and we’ll have to see. I am afraid that at this stage of the season it’s an injury that could make things difficult,” the Argentina international told Rai Sport.

That is a particular concern, as this weekend Lazio go head-to-head with Napoli for third place.

“The first leg was my first derby victory, this evening was not easy and we approached it with the right attitude. The defeat was undeserved, but the important thing is that we qualified.

“Considering everything that happened over the summer, I didn’t think we’d be in this position. The hunger of the group made the difference.

“Ciro Immobile is still young and can become the best striker in Italy. He has much to learn and the potential is there.”

Biglia was asked if he would consider the idea of seeing out his career at Lazio.

“That is what we’re working towards. We are getting there, I’d say over 70 per cent done.”

