Inter €43m Manolas deal done?

By Football Italia staff

Inter have agreed to buy Kostas Manolas from Roma for €43m plus bonuses, according to Telelombardia.

The rumour has been in the works for some time and the defender has no intention of renewing his contract, which is due to expire in June 2019.

Arsenal and Chelsea had also been heavily linked with Manolas, but Inter made him their number one target to reinforce the defence.

Telelombardia claim this evening that the Nerazzurri have struck a basic agreement worth €43m plus performance-related bonuses.

The move would be completed by June 30, by which point Manolas will have turned 26 years old.

Roma can then use that cash, making a profit of €30m, to fund new transfers under incoming director of sport Monchi.

Manolas was one of their best players last season, but this term his performances have taken a considerable downturn.

