Post new comment

Luciano Spalletti has been saying for weeks now that if Roma don’t win something with the squad at his disposal, then he must take the blame and leave. Coming back from 2-0 down, especially with Lazio technically getting ‘away’ goals in the second leg, was always going to be a tough ask in the Coppa Italia semi-final. It allowed Simone Inzaghi’s impressive Aquile to soak up pressure and play on the counter, which worked wonders with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile goals. There’s another issue here and it’s the endless Giallorossi loop of failure.

Spalletti is absolutely right, this is a quality group of players, but every time it comes to the crunch in a big game, they disappear. Edin Dzeko has set a new club record with 33 goals in all competition this season, but how many of those were in the marquee fixtures? Mohamed Salah is an immensely frustrating figure, capable of great skill and the kind of performance that terrorises opposition defences, but all too often makes glaring mistakes and tries to do it all himself. It might be the transfer speculation, but whatever the cause everyone must admit Kostas Manolas is a shadow of the defender admired last season.

There is a pattern with Roma and Spalletti has presumably spotted it too. They are plain and simple not suited to knockout rounds. This squad was certainly not inferior to Porto, but lost their heads completely over two legs in that Champions League play-off and it was all downhill from there. They proved that they could frighten Olympique Lyonnais in France only to crumble in the closing stages, conceding costly goals that effectively decided the tie. Against Lazio they were ineffective in attack and naïve in defence, losing the semi-final in the first leg by conceding the second goal.

Man for man, Lazio do not have a stronger squad than Roma by any means, but they absolutely deserved to reach the Coppa Italia Final because they worked as a unit. Simone Inzaghi has taken what could’ve been a disastrous campaign and turned it into a success story against all odds. Perhaps that is their strength – seeing Coach Marcelo Bielsa appointed and then quit within four days, not even bothering to turn up to pre-season training, really stung these players. Being dumped and pushed towards Serie B strugglers Salernitana (the other club owned by President Claudio Lotito) before desperation forced his recall made Inzaghi even more determined to prove himself.

Nobody expected anything from Lazio, so reaching the Coppa Italia Final and sitting in fourth place is a source of immense pride. People expected more from Roma, thus still being in with a small chance of the Scudetto or at the very least a Champions League place feels like failure. It’s that raising of expectations followed by a swift kick in the gut that takes them down. How many times have we seen the Lupi go into a Cup tie in Italy or Europe with building enthusiasm only to see them choke under the pressure? Their fans start every season assuring this time it'll be different, this will be The Year, and that makes the disappointment all the more crushing.

Spalletti is trying to instil a winning mentality in the Giallorossi, but there is baggage at this club that cannot be shaken off quite so easily. Perhaps that is why the former Zenit Coach is eager to move on. Some issues are so ingrained that they’re too big a project to take on.

