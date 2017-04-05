Kondogbia: CL not over for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Geoffrey Kondogbia believes a Champions League finish 'is not over' for Inter after Monday's defeat to Sampdoria.

The Frenchman was in Paris for the launch of his website and charity foundation and revealed the motivation behind setting it up.

"I thought about doing something for the people in need in Africa and why not do it here in Europe," Kongdogbia told Sky Sport.

"I want to help children who do not have enough in terms of education and health. I have only just started and hope to make things right.

There had been protests in Parisian suburbs after an alleged attack by police on a man named Theo last month.

"The episode with Theo? That troubled me, it was a bad thing. I saw him at San Siro, I'm happy for him that things will get better."

Moving on to matters with Inter, Kondogbia spoke of Monday night's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sampdoria.

"Yesterday we got it wrong, we wanted to win. In the first half we did it well. In the second half we were less organised. We want to win the next game, and we must be ready to work over the course of this week to win the next few games.

"Aims? We must believe that the Champions League is not over yet. We have to look from game to game. So now we’re only thinking about Crotone

"I feel better, I still have to improve and keep working. I can do better, I believe in my quality. I can and must do better, for me and for Inter, who are a great team. I have to show that I deserve Inter.

"Pioli? He has given me confidence, like with everyone else. I had a hard time with [Frank] De Boer but I’m not the only one in this respect. There are other players who Pioli has given confidence to, he has done a great job but we must not stop there, we must continue with this team.

"I arrived in a different league, Monaco is very different from Inter. I had to do something extra, now that things have improved a little, I’m trying to do even better, I have to work hard to reach the top. Many things have changed since I arrived in Italy.

"My price tag? These things had already happened, even Monaco paid a high price for me. That's not what has made it difficult for me."

The midfielder played one season at Sevilla and spoke about sporting director Monchi, who is currently considering an offer from Roma.

"He’s a good person, and is close to the players. He did a great job at Sevilla, brought in young players that were strong. These are his qualities. If he signs for Roma he will do a great job, it is part of being number one."

